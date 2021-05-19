KPD: Two adults and one child transported to hospital for injuries after single-car crash in East Knoxville

Police said the car burst into flames after it crashed on Buffat Mill Road near Spring Hill Road.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that two adults and one child were transported to a hospital after a car crash in East Knoxville Wednesday night.

All three were passengers of the same car when it crashed on Buffat Mill Road near Spring Hill Road. It was the only car involved in the crash and had burst into flames, according to police.

All three sent to the hospital for the injuries and burns, and police said their condition was not known as of Wednesday night.