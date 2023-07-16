KPD: Two bodies found at abandoned Knoxville College

According to Knoxville Police, the two bodies found were unrelated to a fire that happened at a separate campus building on Sunday morning.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said it located two dead bodies inside the abandoned Knoxville College on Sunday.

According to KPD, after an unrelated fire was extinguished by Knoxville Fire on Sunday morning, police responded to a call of two dead bodies inside Knoxville College. Officers located the bodies, a man and a woman, in a building separate from where the fire happened.

KPD said it is working to identify the two people and sent the bodies to the Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy. KPD does not suspect foul play at this time.

According to Knoxville Fire, Knoxville College has suffered multiple fires in previous years, leaving behind some structural damage.

KFD reported in 2022 that Knoxville College had seen a rise in trespassing calls, with some fires in the past originating from "warming fires," fires set to keep people staying inside the building warm.

According to KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks, KFD has responded to calls at Knoxville College four times in 2023 so far.