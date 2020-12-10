KPD: Ways to celebrate National Night Out

On Tuesday, the Knoxville Police Department is working to grow community partnerships in the middle of a pandemic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, the Knoxville Police Department is celebrating National Night Out.

It's an effort to strengthen law enforcement's relationship with the community, build trust and make neighborhoods safer.

Officers typically celebrate in communities with cookouts or potlucks. However, there are some changes this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officer John Morgan with KPD said officers are still working to stay connected in out community.

Here are just a few ways to participate this year:

1. Turn on your porch lights

2. Decorate in blue: either your porch or wear blue.

3. Send a thank you card.

4. You can mail a letter to officers to continue important conversations.

More than a dozen neighborhood's in Knoxville made a request for an officer to visit.

The officer will ride through the neighborhood and wave at residence from a distance.