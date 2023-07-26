West Knoxville residents invited to attend KPD commander forum

The West District Commander Forum will be on July 26 starting at 6 p.m. at the Public Works Building.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department invited people to join them for a commander forum on Wednesday, giving people a chance to connect directly with the captain and support staff.

During the West District Commander Forum, Captain John Kiely and his support staff will discuss crime trends, safety tips and more. They will also be able to answer questions from residents and also address their concerns.

It is going to be at the Public Works Service Center located at 3131 Morris Avenue. It is expected to start at 6 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.