West Knoxville residents invited to attend KPD commander forum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department invited people to join them for a commander forum on Wednesday, giving people a chance to connect directly with the captain and support staff.
During the West District Commander Forum, Captain John Kiely and his support staff will discuss crime trends, safety tips and more. They will also be able to answer questions from residents and also address their concerns.
It is going to be at the Public Works Service Center located at 3131 Morris Avenue. It is expected to start at 6 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.
Kiely has been with the police department since 1998 and is tasked with commanding law enforcement in KPD's West District. That area spans 49.5 miles and includes nine beat areas including the Bearden, Sequoyah Hills and Cedar Bluff areas.