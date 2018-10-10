Knoxville Police have identified a woman injured in a serious crash on an on-ramp to I-40 Tuesday night.

Michelle Bevins, 52 of Bristol, Tennessee, was allegedly talking on a cell phone when she walked onto the on-ramp to I-40 East from Pellissippi Parkway in Knoxville and into the lane of traffic, according to KPD.

She was hit by a vehicle and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m.

Bevins was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Because of the seriousness of her injuries, KPD said fatal accident investigators were called to conduct an investigation.

The crash was cleared around 10 p.m. according to TDOT.

Traffic Alert: Serious Injury crash involving a vehicle vs pedestrian is being investigated on the ramp to I-40E from Pellissippi Parkway. Please use a detour if possible. Estimated clear time: 11pm. pic.twitter.com/Bjcpzhn3P9 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 10, 2018

© 2018 WBIR