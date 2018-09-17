Knoxville — Knoxville police arrested 59-year-old Madonna Blevins on Sunday for filing a false report and tampering with evidence after she brought a 32-year-old woman's body she said she had found suffering from an apparent overdose to a Knoxville Fire Department fire station, according to a news release from the Knoxville Police Department.

But that wasn't the whole story. After an investigation, KPD discovered the deceased woman was actually dating Blevin's son and had died inside Blevins’s residence overnight, the release said. Blevins reported the false story to hide the fact that the woman overdosed in Blevins's home; her son helped her put the woman's body in her car, which she then drove to the fire station.

Officers said she initially told them she had found the woman on the curb near an apartment complex just south of the fire station, located at 2911 Sevier Avenue, and she drove the woman to the fire station for medical help.

Officers, though, said they could tell she was not telling the truth and that it seemed like the deceased woman had been dead for a few hours.

They then took Blevins in for an interview with Investigator Tim Riddle for additional questioning, at which point they discovered that the overdose had happened in Blevins's home.

Blevins is being held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on $20,000 bond.

