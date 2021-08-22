x
KPD: Woman dead after overnight shooting

This is the second shooting death in Knoxville in the past 48 hours.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a shooting at Walter P. Taylor homes last night, the Knoxville Police Department said. 

Officers responded to the area of McConnell Street and MLK Jr. Avenue around 3:15 a.m., according to KPD. 

Aisha Cates, 43 of Knoxville was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound, KPD said.

Credit: Courtesy of the family
Alisha Cates

The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to KPD. 

Witnesses stated that an occupant of a vehicle of unknown make and model fired a shot and fled the area at a high rate of speed, according to KPD. 

No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing, KPD said. 

Anyone with information is urged contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

