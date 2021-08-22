KPD: Woman dead after overnight shooting

This is the second shooting death in Knoxville in the past 48 hours.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a shooting at Walter P. Taylor homes last night, the Knoxville Police Department said.

Officers responded to the area of McConnell Street and MLK Jr. Avenue around 3:15 a.m., according to KPD.

Aisha Cates, 43 of Knoxville was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound, KPD said.

The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to KPD.

Witnesses stated that an occupant of a vehicle of unknown make and model fired a shot and fled the area at a high rate of speed, according to KPD.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing, KPD said.