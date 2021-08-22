KPD: Woman dead after overnight shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a shooting at Walter P. Taylor homes last night, the Knoxville Police Department said.
Officers responded to the area of McConnell Street and MLK Jr. Avenue around 3:15 a.m., according to KPD.
Aisha Cates, 43 of Knoxville was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound, KPD said.
The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to KPD.
Witnesses stated that an occupant of a vehicle of unknown make and model fired a shot and fled the area at a high rate of speed, according to KPD.
No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing, KPD said.
Anyone with information is urged contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.