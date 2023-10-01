KPD: Woman dead after single-vehicle crash

According to Knoxville Police, it happened Sunday morning around 1:15 a.m. near Central Avenue Pike.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department said one woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning.

According to KPD, officers responded to a crash around 1:15 a.m. on Central Avenue Pike. Police said the car was traveling down Central Avenue Pike when it ran off the road, hit a utility pole and came to a rest in the parking lot of Fountain City Auction.

Police said the driver, an adult woman, was transported to UT Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

KPD said evidence at the scene suggested alcohol was a factor in the crash. There were no other occupants in the car.