KPD: Woman pedestrian hit and killed early Thursday morning on I-40 West, near Strawberry Plains Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that a 34-year-old woman was hit and killed on I-40 West early Thursday morning, near Strawberry Plains Pike.

Police said they received calls about a person on the interstate in the area at around 5:30 a.m. and while officers were responding to the area, another driver called to report that he had hit something. The driver said he pulled over near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit to wait for the police to arrive.

They searched the area and found the woman in the median of the highway. They said she was pronounced dead at the scene.