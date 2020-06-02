KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a man died following "a serious car crash" Thursday afternoon at Western Avenue and Ball Camp Pike.

Western Avenue was closed at that intersection while authorities worked the scene.

According to KPD, a car traveling west on Western Avenue hydroplaned, crashing into the side of a City of Knoxville Service Department truck that was heading east.

A man was pulled from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, while two other men from the car were taken to UT Medical Center with what KPD said appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

No one inside the city truck was hurt, KPD said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and have not identified the victims yet.

WBIR

Western Avenue at Ball Camp Pike was reopened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.