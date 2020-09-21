KPD's command spends Monday meeting and listening to people in Lonsdale

KPD's command staff has been visiting neighborhoods across Knoxville in order to better understand the people who live there and hear their concerns face-to-face.

The best way to know your neighbors is to simply talk to them. The Knoxville Police Department is recognizing this needs to happen more often, if only for the sake of fostering a sense of community and respect.

On Monday, KPD Chief Eve Thomas and police command staff spent the morning simply walking around the Lonsdale community and meeting people young and old. Recently, she and her staff have been making more time for "neighborhood walks" across the city in hopes of better connecting with people face-to-face.

The KPD Command Staff spent this beautiful morning walking through the Lonsdale community to say hello to residents and address any of their concerns. Chief Thomas and her staff will continue these walks in an ongoing effort to connect with the people we serve. pic.twitter.com/5su0mfwFly — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 21, 2020

In July, they visited the Island Home community for the same reason. KPD said its intention is to eventually visit every neighborhood across Knoxville like this in order to hear more people's concerns -- be it with policing, their neighborhood, public safety, or just how things are going in the city at large.

‪Chief Thomas and members of the KPD’s command staff conducted a neighborhood walk in the Island Home Community today to... Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Monday, July 20, 2020

Chief Thomas and KPD have implemented reforms in recent months following widespread public unrest and protests in the U.S. over police use of force and racial discrimination, including increasing public oversight through equipping the force with body cameras.

KPD Deputy Chief Ron Green said he believes these walks, and any effort to increase face-to-face conversations between police and the people they serve, are massively beneficial. As a Black officer, he said the only way he feels healing can begin is through mutual understanding.