One of Tennessee's longest-serving police officers is being recognized after he retired from the Knoxville Police Department after more than five decades of service.

85-year-old Sergeant Wayne Bell retired as KPD's longest-serving officer after nearly 54 years.

Family and friends, including Congressman Tim Burchett, arrived at KPD headquarters to celebrate his more than half-century of service to Knoxville and East Tennessee.

A judge read Mayor Madeline Rogero's proclamation, commemorating the day as 'Sergeant Wayne Bell Day.'

Bell's son, Mark Bell, said he appreciates all the support for his dad.

"It really is humbling because he's worked so hard and he never did it for any recognition. He just wanted to help the community of Knoxville -- and that's what he did for 54 years," he said.