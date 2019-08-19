A new partnership between Kroger and Walgreens is coming soon to select stores in Knoxville.

The companies are testing a new concept that will bring Kroger grocery products and pickup to the pharmacy and Walgreens branded health and beauty products to the grocery store this fall. The concept has already been successfully tested at stores in northern Kentucky

According to a press release, there will be 35 Walgreens stores in the area that will feature some of Kroger's popular brands along with fresh meat, produce, and dairy. Some of those stores could carry up to 2,700 products and give customers the option to place a digital order and pick it up curbside.

Kroger groceries will be available at select Knoxville-area Walgreens as part of a new partnership.

Kroger/Walgreens

Within 17 local Kroger stores, you will find a selection of Walgreens’ health and beauty including beauty, personal care, over-the-counter medications, and wellness.

“We continue to redefine the grocery customer experience and partner for customer value through our Restock Kroger transformation plan. Our growing relationship with Walgreens is just one more way Kroger is making life easier and better for even more customers – because everyone deserves to have affordable, easy-to-enjoy, fresh food,” said Jeff Talbot, Kroger’s vice president of new business development. “Expanding our pilot to Knoxville demonstrates the ongoing success and future potential of bringing together the best of Kroger’s food authority with Walgreens’ global expertise in health and beauty.”

Walgreens health and beauty products will be available at select Knoxville-area Krogers as part of a new partnership.

Walgreens/Kroger

“Walgreens customers have responded very favorably to the Kroger Express pilot in Northern Kentucky. As a result, we’re exploring more ways to offer customers an enhanced, more convenient shopping experience,” said Richard Ashworth, Walgreens president of operations. “Working with Kroger, we’re continuing to re-invent our customer offer to meet shoppers’ evolving needs, which includes offering private-label grocery and health products at a great value, through an integrated omnichannel experience.”

Both companies said they will continue to take customer feedback to refine the concept and see if it could be expanded to other markets.