ATLANTA -- If you've seen a $250 Kroger coupon circulating on social media, know that it's fake.

The grocery store giant posted on its social media pages that the coupon that's been circulating is not affiliated with the Kroger Company.

Attention Customers: There is currently an unauthorized "$250 Kroger Shopping Coupon" circulating online. This giveaway is not affiliated with/supported by Kroger. We recommend not engaging with the site or providing personal information. We're working to address this issue. pic.twitter.com/OIPsruvsfP — Kroger (@kroger) July 9, 2018

"We recommend not engaging with the site or providing any personal information," the tweet said. "Our team is actively working to address this issue."

