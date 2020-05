CORBIN, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly house fire that killed a 16-year-old boy.

KSP said around 3 a.m., a trailer in the Corbin area caught fire.

First responders found a 16-year-old boy inside. He was pronounced dead.

Police said the teen lived there with his aunt and her boyfriend.

Both adults were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Authorities don't suspect foul play.