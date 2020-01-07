KSP: Man faces 12 charges of child sexual exploitation offenses

KSP arrested Andrew K. Grigsby, 25, on Tuesday, after an undercover unit discovered he was uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said a man was arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

KSP seized equipment and it was taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.

Grigsby is in custody at the Laurel County Correctional Center and is currently being charged with 12 counts of possessing or viewing material portraying a sexual performance by a minor, a Class D felony.