KSP: Police searching for missing Harlan County 14-year-old

Kentucky State Police said that Shayla Renee Nikole Zunda walked away from her home in the Smith community of Harlan County Wednesday night.

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said they are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who walked away from her home in Harlan County Wednesday night.

Police said they received the call at around 8 p.m. Wednesday that Shayla Renee Nikole Zunda walked away from her home in the Smith Community on Highway 987, towards Martin's Fork. They are asking the public to help find her.

Zunda is a white female with hazel eyes and was last seen in blue jeans, black shoes and a black-and-white t-shirt, according to police. Officials said she is around 5'7" tall and weighs around 146 pounds.

Anyone with information about her location should contact Kentucky State Police at (606) 573-3131.
