Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said a woman died Wednesday after being hit by a train near the Revelo Community of McCreary County.

According to KSP, officers believe the woman, identified at 48-year-old Chastity Atwell from Whitley City, had been walking along the railroad tracks when she was hit by a Norfolk Southern train around 7 p.m.