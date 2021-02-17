KSP: Woman who lost power dies from carbon monoxide poisoning

Authorities were called Tuesday to the home in the Corbin, Ky., area.

A Laurel County, Ky., woman died Tuesday and her family members were sickened by a build up of carbon monoxide in their home after they began using a generator when they lost electric power, police said.

"The initial investigation revealed the home was without power due to the winter weather and the occupants of the residence had been using a fuel-operated generator to help operate a basement sump pump," according to a notice Wednesday from Kentucky State Police.

The woman was identified as Darlene G. Skinner Ragland, 61, according to authorities. She was pronounced dead at Baptist Health in Corbin.

Her husband, Tony Ragland, and a grandchild were treated and released from the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

The death investigation is continuing.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can sicken and kill people and animals if levels are high enough.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 400 Americans die from unintentional CO poisoning not linked to fires, more than 20,000 visit the emergency room, and more than 4,000 are hospitalized.

Authorities warn that using a generator without proper ventilation inside and use of a CO monitor can be perilous.

CDC tips about carbon monoxide: