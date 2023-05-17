x
TVA and KUB to give total of $220,000 to Knoxville-area nonprofits

Organizations can apply to receive funding from the Community Care Fund through June 5.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Utilities Board and the Tennessee Valley Authority partnered to offer community nonprofit organizations $220,000.

They said TVA's Community Care Fund had $110,000 available for Knoxville-area organizations, and KUB matched that amount to make a total of $220,000 available for nonprofits.

Organizations will be able to apply for funding through June 5. They must have been classified as a 501(c)(3) for at least a year, and they must be focused on one of five specific areas, listed below.

  • Education
  • Diversity and inclusion
  • Health, hunger and housing
  • Workforce development and training
  • Community enrichment

Organizations interested in applying can do so online

In 2022, 15 nonprofits received funding through the Community Care Fund. They included the Knoxville-Knox County Office on Aging, the East Tennessee Freedom Schools, Two Bikes, the Wesley House Community Center and The Mend House Sober Living Community for Men.

