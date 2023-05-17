TVA and KUB to give total of $220,000 to Knoxville-area nonprofits

Organizations can apply to receive funding from the Community Care Fund through June 5.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Utilities Board and the Tennessee Valley Authority partnered to offer community nonprofit organizations $220,000.

They said TVA's Community Care Fund had $110,000 available for Knoxville-area organizations, and KUB matched that amount to make a total of $220,000 available for nonprofits.

Organizations will be able to apply for funding through June 5. They must have been classified as a 501(c)(3) for at least a year, and they must be focused on one of five specific areas, listed below.

Education

Diversity and inclusion

Health, hunger and housing

Workforce development and training

Community enrichment

Organizations interested in applying can do so online.