KUB taking public comments about plan to start broadband internet service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — KUB will hold a public meeting on May 26 to hear comments about its plan to start its own broadband internet service.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Knoxville Expo Center, 5441 Clinton Highway.

KUB asks that you register if you plan to attend by going here. Registration will close at 5 p.m. on May 25. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

You can also submit comments by email at BroadbandFeedback@kub.org or by calling 865-558-2200 and leaving a message. You also can mail in your thoughts to KUB c/o Executive Services, P.O. Box 59017, Knoxville, TN 37950-9017.

KUB would offer broadband to its electric customers. It argues the service would create more competition in the market, creating favorable rates for consumers.

According to the utility, customers are interested in getting broadband from KUB.

KUB said it won approval to deploy fiber for the network this month from TVA and the state Comptroller's Office.

KUB's board meets next week and is expected to approve a resolution going forward with the plan.

Work could begin on a local network as soon as 2022 with a seven-year rollout, according to the utility.