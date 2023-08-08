KUB crews work overnight to restore over 8,000 power outages caused by storm

Knoxville Utilities Board made substantial progress restoring power to customers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Utilities Board works overnight to repair over 8,000 outages caused by recent storms.

According to KUB, due to the widespread and severe nature of the damage it may take multiple days to repair.

Many of the repairs require the replacement of equipment and the clearing of trees.

KUB says it can take up to 12 hours to complete a single pole and there are currently more than two dozen in need of replacement.

Estimated restoration times will be available on the KUBs outage map at www.kub.org/outage/map