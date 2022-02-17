KUB crews working to restore power outages in Knoxville Thursday night

Officials said customers should call 865-524-2911 and selection option '2' to report an outage.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Utilities Board said crews were working to restore power in areas around Knoxville Thursday night after power turned off for many customers.

Their website was also knocked out due to network issues Thursday night, so customers could not report outages online. Instead, they asked people to report outages by calling 865-524-2911 and selecting option '2.' Customers can also report a gas emergency by calling that number and selecting option '1.'

As storms swept through East Tennessee, strong winds and rain caused several difficulties for power systems.

Information about when power would be restored in Knoxville was not immediately available.