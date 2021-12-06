KUB employee taken to Vanderbilt hospital after being badly shocked and injured on the job

KUB said the employee was part of the electric crew and had come in contact with an energized circuit while doing work.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An electrical worker with the Knoxville Utilities Board is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the company said he was badly shocked and injured on the job.

According to Darrin Rhines with KUB, the employee was doing work in downtown Knoxville off Willow Avenue near Central Avenue around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Rhines said the worker came in contact with an energized electrical circuit, causing a severe shock.

The Knoxville Fire Department and paramedics arrived and took the worker to a local hospital before he was moved to VUMC in Nashville.

KUB said it doesn't have information on the worker's condition or injuries, and is not releasing their identity at this time.