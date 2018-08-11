Trying to keep warm during the cold winter months could lead to a chilling utility bill when it arrives next month.
When it's cold, the heating units at your home will run longer to keep the house at a comfortable temperature. In addition, freezing weather can lead to frozen pipes, which will cause many additional problems!
KUB offers these tips to stay warm and not max out your bill:
- Keep the thermostat set between 65 and 68 degrees and lower the thermostat when away from home or sleeping. You should dress in layers even inside the house.
- Make sure you’re not losing heat through leaks and drafts. Insulating and sealing your windows and doors can stop heat loss. Rolled-up towels can help as a short-term solution for leaks and drafts.
- Disconnect hoses and cover outside faucets.
- Open cabinet doors under sinks and vanities to keep warm air circulating around pipes, and let faucets drip into an open drain.
- Locate and test your home’s water cut-off so that if pipes do freeze, you can shut the water off immediately.
- Don't thaw a frozen pipe with an open flame or torch. Breaks to home water lines should be repaired as soon as possible by a licensed plumber.
If you have a power outage, you should report it by calling 524-2911 or logging on to www.kub.org on a computer, tablet, or smartphone,
You can view existing power outages here.
