Temporary road and lane closures in place for electric and natural gas

Starting Wednesday, August 10, there will be road and lane closures along downtown and the Old City area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Utilities Board crews implemented road closures for work on the electric system in downtown Knoxville and on the natural gas system in the Old City areas.

In downtown Knoxville, the northbound righthand turn lane on South Broadway and the westbound right-hand turn lane on West Jackson Avenue will be closed overnight from 9 p.m., Wednesday, August 10, through 5 a.m., Thursday, August 11.

All other lanes at the S Broadway/W Jackson Avenue intersection will remain open. Flaggers will be present to help with the flow of traffic. Access to the driveway will still be available. Follow-up advisories will be issued as necessary.

In the Old City area, sections of E Depot Avenue located east of N Central Street will be closed. A section of Morgan Street between E Magnolia Avenue and E Jackson Avenue will also be closed daily as needed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. through October 31.

Flaggers will also be there to help with traffic and drivers will still be able to access driveways, KUB said. Follow-up advisories will be issued, as necessary.

KUB said that some listed closures may extend beyond the scheduled times depending on the conditions encountered during excavation and construction. Due to the ongoing presence of workers and equipment, motorists are advised to use caution and expect temporary delays in these areas.