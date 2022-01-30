KUB: Large water main break on UT campus

KUB said that a large water main broke on Cumberland Avenue Sunday afternoon. People are advised to avoid the area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Utilities Board said that a large 16-inch water main broke on UT campus on Sunday afternoon.

Knoxville Fire Department shared the update on Twitter around 2:56 p.m. The large water main had broke on Cumberland Avenue, and people are advised to avoid the area. Another eight-inch break was found closer to 15th Street.

A spokesperson with KUB said that water main breaks typically happen with odd weather cycles, like when colder days are suddenly followed by warmer ones.

KUB is currently working on the issue and have two crews on site. KUB said that the section of Cumberland Avenue between 14th and 16th Street will be closed possibly until next morning.