KUB: Lyons Bend Road closes for roadway repairs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Utilities Board and Knox County crews have closed Lyons Bend Road to through traffic between Glanen Cove Drive and Wheaton place for water main and roadway repairs, according to KUB.

This road closure is expected to remain in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

Glen Cove Drive and Wheaton Place are accessible. Alternate tours include Duncan Road and Schriver Road, KUB said.

Follow-up advisories will be issued as needed. Some listed closures may extend beyond the scheduled times depending on the conditions encountered during excavation and construction.

According to KUB, due to the ongoing presence of workers and equipment, motorists are advised to use caution and expect temporary delays in these areas.