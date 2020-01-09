KUB: More than $4 million available for utility bill assistance

KUB will resume service disconnections for nonpayment beginning Monday, Oct. 19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Utilities Board and its Project Help are teaming up with organizations to provide more than $4 million to help nearly 27,000 KUB customers who are behind on their utility bills.

“People in our community may be experiencing difficulties paying bills for the very first time due to the effects of the pandemic and they may be unaware of all the agencies that can help them,” said Barbara Kelly, CAC Executive Director. “We encourage those in need to reach out so that we can guide them through the process and work together to get their needs met.”

The funds come from the Federal CARES Act, grants and local donations in order to help the Knoxville community.

The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Community, Project Help and other local agencies will be distributing the funds.

You can go online to www.kub.org/help to learn more on how to apply for assistance.

In mid-March, KUB suspended disconnections for nonpayment to ensure customers facing financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

KUB will resume service disconnections for nonpayment beginning Monday, Oct. 19.

“But even as we resume our normal billing operations, disconnecting our customers is the last thing we want to do,” said Gabriel Bolas, KUB President and CEO. “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to stay in service, so we’re making some changes to help them.”

KUB said customers who fall significantly behind will be enrolled in a payment plan that could allow as much as 15 months to repay overdue balances.