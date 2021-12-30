KUB plans to start building fiber internet infrastructure in fall 2022

There is one thing to look forward to next year — municipal fiber internet that's expected to be cheaper than most other internet providers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the new year approaches, KUB is preparing to improve Knoxville's internet infrastructure and give everyone in their service area a chance to get fast, reliable and cheap internet access.

After the city council approved the Knoxville Utilities Board's plan to provide fiber internet alongside its electrical service, officials said they will start rolling it out in fall 2022. They also released an online tool so people can find out if their homes will be one of the first connected to the new broadband system.

Their broadband system will provide 1-gigabit download and upload speeds, beating out plans that many other companies offer in the area. They plan to offer it for $65 per month with no contracts or data limits. Plans for businesses will also be available, according to KUB.

"Currently, there are customers that we know of that are either unserved, underserved or aren't able to afford their bills," said Jay Miller, KUB's marketing manager. "COVID-19 really showed us that there is really a need for reliable internet, and we are hoping to provide it in this way."

Fiber internet customers will also have television and phone options, according to KUB officials.