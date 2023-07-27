KUB: Power outage affecting Lonsdale, Ball Camp and Meadowbrook communities

A power outage was reported at around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Utilities Board said thousands of customers lost power Thursday afternoon.

They said at around 7,400 customers lost power as of around 6:35 p.m. The power outage was originally reported at around 6 p.m. KUB said the communities most affected by the power outages were the Lonsdale, Ball Camp and Meadowbrook areas.

By 6:45 p.m. KUB said 3,237 customers did not have power.

They said crews were working to identify and repair the issue.