KUB: Power outage affecting Lonsdale, Ball Camp and Meadowbrook communities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Utilities Board said thousands of customers lost power Thursday afternoon.
They said at around 7,400 customers lost power as of around 6:35 p.m. The power outage was originally reported at around 6 p.m. KUB said the communities most affected by the power outages were the Lonsdale, Ball Camp and Meadowbrook areas.
By 6:45 p.m. KUB said 3,237 customers did not have power.
They said crews were working to identify and repair the issue.
Additional information about the power outage, such as its cause and how long it would last, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.