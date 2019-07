UPDATE: 9:40 p.m.: KUB reported power has been restored after outages.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.: KUB reported nearly 3,000 people are still without power.

The Knoxville Utilities Board is reporting nearly 3,600 people are without power as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

The most prominent areas affected are in west Knox County and in Union County near Maynardville.

KUB said service should be restored between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.