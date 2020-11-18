KUB reports increase in scam activity

Scammers are threatening customers with utility disconnection, KUB told 10News in a release.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — KUB is reporting an increase in customers reporting scam attempts.

According to a release, the scammers mimic KUB’s number on caller ID, identify themselves as KUB representatives, and threaten customers with utility disconnection unless a balance is paid in a short amount of time.

The release further explains that if KUB contacts you, KUB’s main phone number, 865-524-2911, will not appear on the your caller ID.

To identify a scammer there are several things you can be on the lookout for:

1 - The caller threatens to proceed with the disconnection within a specific time frame. Instead, KUB gives final notices on bills and pink door hangers, not calls, for service termination.

2 - The caller requests payment via MoneyPaks, Green Dot Cards, Money Grams, or other prepaid credit cards. KUB does not request payment in these forms. If you give the caller the number on any of these cards, the scammer then has access to the funds on the card and they are usually untraceable.

KUB is offering some tips to avoid scammers:

1- You should hang up and contact KUB at 865-524-2911. If possible, collect the name and number of the caller, as it could be helpful should the scammer target you again.

2-If you have any questions about your account status or if you feel you are the target of a scam, call KUB.

3-If you feel you have been victimized, you should also contact your local law enforcement agency's non-emergency number to report the scam attempt.