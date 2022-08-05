KUB: Upcoming lane and road closures for utility work in North and South Knoxville

Starting Monday, August 8, there will be road and lane closures along N Broadway and Tomlinson Street.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knox Utilities Board contractor crews will implement road and temporary lane closures in North and South Knoxville starting August 8.

Starting August 8 through August 12, KUB crews will temporarily close lanes along the section of North Broadway between Wells Avenue and Kenyon Street daily from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Work will be performed on the wastewater collection system in the area, according to a press release.

KUB said that at least one lane will remain open in both directions while this work is completed. Flaggers will be present to assist with maintaining local traffic flow. Follow-up advisories will be issued as necessary.

In South Knox, KUB said crews will implement road and lane closures along Tomlinson Drive between W Young High pike and W Moody Avenue as needed daily from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. from August 8 - September 5, 2022. They will perform work on the water and wastewater systems in the area.

The roadway will reopen to normal traffic flow outside of work hours, and access to driveways will be maintained. Flaggers will also be present to assist with maintaining local traffic flow. Follow-up advisories will be issued as necessary.

KUD said that some listed closures may extend beyond the scheduled times depending on the conditions encountered during excavation and construction. Due to the ongoing presence of workers and equipment, motorists are advised to use caution and expect temporary delays in these areas.