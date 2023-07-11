Construction underway for KUB's first 'Green Invest' solar project

KUB said the project will create 70 MW for customers and is a part of the TVA's Green Invest program.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new project by the Knoxville Utilities Board could generate around 70 MW of solar energy for the utility company's customers.

They said Tuesday that construction was underway for their first Green Invest solar project. The Green Invest program is run through the Tennessee Valley Authority, and leaders said the program is on track to bring a total of 325 MW of solar energy to customers by 2026.

According to KUB, that's equivalent to around 54,000 homes.

"This commitment will position Knoxville as one of the top cities in the nation for solar power investment," KUB said on social media.