KUB stops disconnections for nonpayment until further notice, past Aug. 3

Previously, the Knoxville Utilities Board said they would resume disconnections on Aug. 3. Now, they're pushing that date back.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials with the Knoxville Utilities Board said Wednesday that people can continue receiving service past Aug. 3, regardless of whether they can pay bills for it.

Originally, officials with KUB said that service disconnections would resume Aug. 3 for nonpayment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday they announced that they would not disconnect customers due to nonpayment until further notice, pushing the original date back.

They also said despite services not being disconnected, bills will continue to accrue. Late fees will be waived for anyone who needs financial assistance paying their bills, according to a release from KUB.

People who can continue making payments during the COVID-19 pandemic can pay online, or at a service center. KUB centers have limited capacity, to help make sure social distancing is possible.

Anyone with trouble paying utility bills can call KUB at (865) 524-2911 or by going to KUB's website.
