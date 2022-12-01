KUB moves to temporary phone numbers after technical issues with customer service line

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Utilities Board said they were experiencing technical issues with their automated phone service provider on Thursday. So, they said they had to move to temporary phone numbers on December 1 to stay in contact with customers.
Those phone numbers are listed below.
After Hours Emergencies
- Gas Emergencies: 865-583-5438
- Electric, Water and Wastewater Emergencies: 865-583-5441.
- Fiber Technical Service: 865-583-5440
Business Hours (7 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
- General Customer Service: 865-583-5437
- Fiber Customer Service: 865-583-5439
- Gas Emergencies: 865-583-5438
- Fiber Technical Service: 865-583-5440
KUB also said that its online services and its app services are still available. Information about when the issues with its automated phone service provider would be resolved was not immediately available.