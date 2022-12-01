KUB moves to temporary phone numbers after technical issues with customer service line

Customers could still reach KUB on Thursday, but not by the usual phone number.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Utilities Board said they were experiencing technical issues with their automated phone service provider on Thursday. So, they said they had to move to temporary phone numbers on December 1 to stay in contact with customers.

Those phone numbers are listed below.

After Hours Emergencies

Gas Emergencies: 865-583-5438

Electric, Water and Wastewater Emergencies: 865-583-5441.

Fiber Technical Service: 865-583-5440

Business Hours (7 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

General Customer Service: 865-583-5437

Fiber Customer Service: 865-583-5439

Gas Emergencies: 865-583-5438

Fiber Technical Service: 865-583-5440

KUB also said that its online services and its app services are still available. Information about when the issues with its automated phone service provider would be resolved was not immediately available.