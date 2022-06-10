KUB to close Kuwahee Greenway for a month to do utility work near wastewater plant

KUB said the short section of greenway will be closed until July 15 as it does pipe and manhole maintenance work outside the Kuwahee Wastewater Treatment Plant.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — KUB said a short section of greenway off Neyland Drive that leads to UT Gardens will be closed for a month starting June 13 as crews do utility maintenance work in the area.

The Kuwahee Greenway will be closed on the north side of Neyland Drive from Joan Cronan Way to Third Creek until July 15 as crews do wastewater pipeline and manhole maintenance work outside the Kuwahee Wastewater Treatment Plant.

KUB said pedestrians and cyclists will be shifted to the Neyland Greenway on the south side of the road in the meantime, and access to the parking area and greenway underpass to UT Gardens will remain open. Vehicle traffic will not be affected, KUB said.