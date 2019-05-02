NASHVILLE, Tenn. — While he may not live in Tennessee, Kentucky state park worker Sean Winn is relieved he didn't throw away his Tennessee Lottery ticket.

"I scratched it off and thought it wasn't a winner so I threw it in the back of my truck," said Winn.

Winn originally tried to enter the ticket into the Tennessee Lottery's "Play it Again" program, which allows losing lottery tickets to be thrown into a draw for cash prizes.

When his ticket was rejected from the program, he double checked it again and found out he won $4 million dollars.

Winn said he's still in shock and isn't quite sure what he'll do with all of the money yet.

He purchased the lucky ticket at Riley’s Market in Springfield, Tennessee.