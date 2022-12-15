Kyle Hixson formally sworn in as state Court of Criminal Appeals judge

The Cumberland Plateau native formerly was on the Knox County Criminal Court.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With a sizable share of the state and local judiciary watching, East Tennessee native son Kyle Hixson formally took the oath Thursday morning as a criminal court appellate judge.

Gov. Bill Lee, who tapped the Knox County Criminal Court judge for the job earlier this year, administered the oath in the Tennessee Supreme Court's downtown Knoxville courtroom as Hixson's wife, Rachel, and his three young daughters stood with him.

Lee said Hixson was a man of integrity and intelligence, qualities vital to being a good judge. A former Knox County prosecutor, Hixson served about 2 1/2 years as a Criminal Court judge. Lee appointed him to the state Court of Criminal Appeals in March 2022.

Hixson said it was humbling to stand before so many fellow judges, attorneys, law enforcement officers, elected officials and family members. He expressed pride at being a Tennessean.

The University of Tennessee graduate pledged to serve the state's citizens.

"I just can't express what this appointment means to Rachel and me," he said.

Among those taking part in the ceremony were Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Page and Justice Sharon Lee, who is retiring in August.

Looking on were many members of the Knox County Bar Association, judges from Knox County's various courts, state and county elected officials including Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, current Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen and retired DA Randy Nichols, retired state Chief Justice Gary Wade and Jimmy Duncan, retired U.S. representative from Knoxville.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler made the call to order to start the investiture.

One of the obvious highlights of the day featured Hixson's two youngest daughters, Hattie and Henley, who led the courtroom in the Pledge of Allegiance.