Labor Dept. proposes fines, issues citations after worker's electrocution at TVA plant

The worker died in September. Two contractors faced fines totaling more than $160,000.

CLINTON, Tenn. — Federal labor officials want to fine two contractors following the death of a worker in September at TVA's Bull Run Fossil Plant.

After an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the U.S. Department of Labor this month cited TVA, William Specialty Services LLC of Tucker, Ga., and G UB MK Constructors of Muscle Shoals, Ala.

It also has proposed fines of $152,900 for William Special Services and $14,502 for G UB MK Constructors.

OSHA is prohibited from proposing monetary penalties against another federal agency for failure to follow OSHA standards.

On Sept. 16, a contracting employee who worked as an industrial insulation installer fell 5 feet through the top of a metal electrical equipment compartment, according to OSHA. He then "made contact with the energized electrical equipment in the compartment" and was electrocuted.

According to OSHA, TVA and the two companies were all at fault. They exposed workers "to fall and electrocution hazards by not determining if the walking and working surfaces (that) employees were working from had the strength and structural integrity to support them safely."

OSHA also decided William Specialty Services "failed to provide safe access to elevated platforms; and failed to initiate and maintain programs that provide frequent and regular inspections by a competent person of the job site and equipment."

The Labor Department announced March 22 the citations and proposed fines.