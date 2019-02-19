Lady Vol Rennia Davis has been named the SEC Women's Basketball Player of the week.

She posted a pair of double-doubles in UT's victories over Auburn and Missouri last week, 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in those games.

It's the first Player of the Week award for Davis, who was honored twice last season as the conference's freshman of the week.

Here are her winning stats, according to UT:

The 6-foot-2 native of Jacksonville, Fla., made six of 12 field goal attempts, including two of five from long range, to tally 16 points and 11 rebounds in helping UT knock off Mizzou in Columbia on Sunday, according to UT. She hit a pair of free throws with 52 seconds left for what turned out to be the game's final points in a 62-60 Lady Vol victory over an MU team that beat #5/5 Mississippi State on Thursday night. She is now 25 of 26 on free throws since Jan. 13. Davis also hit a crucial three-pointer with 4:48 remaining in the contest that put Tennessee on top by one after the Big Orange trailed by four on two occasions.

The double-double was Davis' fourth in her past five games, improving her total to eight this season and 17 for her career. She ranks No. 4 and No. 6, respectively, in those categories among active SEC players.

Against Auburn last Thursday night, Davis supplied 15 points and 10 rebounds during UT's triumph in what was classified by SEC observers as a must-win game for the Lady Vols. She finished five of 13 from the field, one of one from the arc and four of four from the charity stripe.

In the decisive third quarter, Davis scored six points and grabbed a pair of rebounds as UT blitzed Auburn 22-10 to turn a five-point halftime deficit into a 49-42 advantage en route to victory.

For the season, Davis now is averaging 14.8 ppg., 8.1 rpg., 1.4 spg. and 1.3 apg. while hitting 46 percent from the field and 88 percent from the free throw line. Her elevated play has contributed to Tennessee winning five of its past six games.

The Lady Vols will next travel to College Station to face No. 21 Texas A&M on Thursday at 9 p.m. You can watch the game on The SEC Network.