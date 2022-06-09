TBI investigating LaFollette police captain suspended without pay

The LaFollette Police Department said that Captain Steve Wallen was suspended without pay pending an investigation on Thursday.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — A LaFollette police captain was suspended as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looks into possible misconduct involving him, according to LaFollette Police Department Chief Bill Roehl.

He said Thursday that Captain Steve Wallen was suspended without pay. The TBI also said they received a request to investigate possible misconduct involving an employee at the police department.

Wallen was on the Criminal Investigations Unit, according to the police department's website. The unit responded to crime scenes and investigated cases referred to them by the patrol division.

Additional information about what Wallen is being investigated for was not immediately available.