LaFollette Police: Man killed after being hit by a school bus early Friday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Jacksboro man died in the hospital after a school bus hit him early Friday morning, police said.

LaFollette Police Department Captain Steven Wallen said officers responded to a pedestrian being hit by a school bus on in front of Stockyard BBQ at 1419 Jacksboro Pike around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said the man, 33-year-old Justin Huff, was conscious and alert initially as crews treated him on the scene. He was taken to Tennova North, where he was later pronounced dead.

Wallen said no children were on the bus at the time of the incident. Police said the bus driver was the only witness, who told them the man was in the middle of the road before he was hit by the bus.