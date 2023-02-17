LaFollette Rescue Squad hikes upstream to save elderly man after dozer accident

The LaFollette Rescue Squad said the dozer accident resulted in one fatality and left another elderly man stranded.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — The LaFollette Rescue Squad said crews had to hike around a quarter-mile upstream near Clinchmore Church Thursday night to save an elderly man, more than 24 hours after a deadly dozer accident.

They said one person died in the accident, and the elderly man was stranded and exposed to the elements for more than 24 hours across a raging stream. They said the area he was located could not be accessed by all-terrain vehicles, and volunteers had to hike around a quarter-mile upstream to get to him, through an active logging operation.

The LRS said they had to wade through knee-deep water and mud that was thigh-deep. At some points, they said they had to pull each other out of the mud.

They said they found the person was found in good condition and was able to walk out of the area without help.