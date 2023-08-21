'People were really discouraged' | Century-old trees fell at Lakeshore Park during storms

Leaders with the park said more than 40 trees were severely damaged, and up to 50 others will need work.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Around two weeks have passed since storms passed through East Tennessee, bringing dangerous winds and a tornado.

The storms knocked down trees that were around a century old at Lakeshore Park. Leaders there said more than 40 were severely damaged and another 50 needed work to make sure they were safe.

"The loss of these trees in the storm was really devastating. We never want to lose a tree, and we work very hard to take care of the trees," said Julianne Foy from Lakeshore Park.

The park had to close for several days following the storm, because of the damage. The park expands just outside the West Knoxville area, attracting people from all backgrounds and of all ages.

Park leaders estimated around 3,000 people visit it every day, totaling up to around a million visitors every year. They also said they spend around $1,000 on park maintenance every day.

"On any day, you know, you will see a very diverse population using the park," said Foy. "It really helped us see how important the park was to people. People were really discouraged that we had to keep the park closed for almost a week."