KPD: Man dead after overnight motorcycle crash near Lakeshore Park

The motorcycle rider, an adult man, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Credit: WBIR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is dead after a motorcycle accident near Lakeshore Park. 

The Knoxville Police Department responded to a crash that involved a motorcycle at the intersection of Northshore Drive and Lyons Bend Road around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday. 

The motorcycle rider, an adult man, was pronounced dead on the scene, KPD said. 

The preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle was traveling east on Northshore Drive when it left the road, struck a guardrail and was then struck by a sedan traveling west on Northshore. No other injuries were reported in the crash, according to KPD. 

The crash remains under active investigation, KPD said. 

