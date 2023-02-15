What's that giant mound at Lakeshore Park for? Here's your answer

Lakeshore Park said the inner flat part of the mound will be a great place to picnic, hold events, kick a ball around and enjoy a new view of the park.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lakeshore Park released an update about the park's renovations on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The park has added a large hill just to the east of Marble Hall and Pavilion. The hill will be called the "Sculptural Mound," according to Lakeshore Park.

The Sculptural Mound is 35 feet high at the apex. It will feature paved pathways that go around the entire curve with grass covering the side of the mound.

The Sculptural Mound will also help to block the view of the wastewater treatment area just Southeast of the park.