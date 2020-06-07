Lakeshore Park seeks public input on updated master plan

The updated master plan and survey can be accessed on the Lakeshore Park website. The survey will remain open through July 31, 2020.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lakeshore Park Conservancy announced it is seeking the public’s comments and input through an online survey on its latest update to the Lakeshore Park Master Plan.

The Conservancy said the update reflects its commitment to providing appropriate landscapes for mental, physical and cultural health by concentrating park improvements into separate athletic, civic and natural zones.

Conservancy officials said Lakeshore Park is Knoxville’s largest, most centrally located and most visited general recreation park, and the Conservancy hopes to receive input on the master plan from across the city.

“As we celebrate Lakeshore Park’s 25th anniversary, some of the original park improvements have begun to need renovation or replacement,” said Lakeshore Park Conservancy Executive Director Julieanne Foy. “That’s why the Conservancy Board decided to take a fresh look at the park’s master plan to ensure optimal placement and planning for future improvements and enhancements within the enlarged area of the park. The Board is excited about the updated plan and anxious to receive the public’s comments and feedback.”

The community is invited to review the plan online and complete the survey to provide input on the updated layout and proposed locations for new park elements and improvements, such as relocated baseball fields, enhancements to the soccer area, new extensions of the walking trail and new gardens, event venues and play areas. Survey participants also can give feedback on existing park facilities and operations, including restrooms, picnic areas, parking, safety and security, accessibility and maintenance.

The updated master plan and survey can be accessed on the Lakeshore Park website. The survey will remain open through July 31, 2020.

Lakeshore Park opened in 1995 on 60 acres of leased land at the Lakeshore Mental Health Institute and has grown and evolved over the years to 185 acres owned by the City of Knoxville and managed by the Conservancy.

According to the Conservancy, Lakeshore Park is the only general recreation park in the City of Knoxville developed through a public-private partnership. With contributions from the general public and friends of the park, the Conservancy manages day-to-day operations at the park, supplements the basic services provided by the City and builds new park improvements. Over the years, friends of Lakeshore Park have contributed more than $25 million to the Conservancy for improvements to the park.

The Conservancy engaged Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects of Charlottesville, Virginia, to study the history, ecology and existing uses of the land and to make appropriate revisions and updates to the master plan to guide the long-term development of the park. The 2020 master plan update takes into account the substantial increases in the size and usage of the park and will be presented to City Council later this summer, according to a release from the Conservancy.

Comments received during the public input process will be particularly useful in the implementation of the master plan and development of more detailed plans for future park improvements, according to the release.