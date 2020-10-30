Giving out candy this Halloween just got safer for one community. A dad in Lancaster built a "candy chute" with treats sliding right into kids buckets.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Halloween is on Saturday and of course that means candy! Parents excited to boost all the little ghosts and goblins spirits this year amid the pandemic, but in a safe way.

With the COVID-19 pandemic some parents are concerned about trick-or-treating safely. One dad in Lancaster got creative with his set up, and is ready to 'chute' on in to the spooky holiday.

The idea all came about after a visit to Oregon Dairy.

Tim O'Connell said after seeing their crank wheel that takes food from the ground up to the goats on a plat form, he got the idea to build something similar for giving out candy.

O'Connell said all you really need is the pipe, and you can use a smaller one than he did. He just so happens to be repurposing it after for a project!

“Candy chute is really all we’ve been calling it, and building it was pretty easy," O'Connell said.

With a single 10-ft PVC pipe with ends that he didn't glue, it only took O'Connell about 10 minutes to assemble the whole thing.

He said the candy chute is just a way for him to safely give out candy this Halloween, and it's something really anyone can build and put their on flare on it.

O'Donnell said if you are still looking for a way to social distance while handing out candy this year, just try your own thing or simplify it. Saying there are a ton of ideas online!

“It’s totally something you can get creative with you don’t have to do something as simple as I did you can make it out of cardboard, you can do fun things twists and turns in it," O'Donnell said.

His two-year-old daughter Aeryn loved it! You could tell it worked he said and the candy sped down the chute landing right into her pumpkin bucket.

O'Donnell added that their candy has pretty much been in quarantine, and they'll be wearing gloves just as an extra precaution the day of.

Trick-or-treat night in the City of Lancaster is Friday, October 30 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

If you are contemplating making something similar this Halloween, don't be afraid to give it a try!